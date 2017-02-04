Anti-Trump Rally Gathers At Bayfront Park

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Protesters gathered at Bayfront Park on Saturday, holding signs and standing in opposition against President Trump’s executive actions on immigration.
The event was put together on social media, calling for a “massive protest in the City of Miami” and asking for at least 1,000 people to show up.
“This week was the final straw,” organizers said on their Facebook page. “Trump signed repressive, inhuman executive orders. We will not stand to have them!!”
The protest goes on to make a series of demands, including to protect Miami-Dade residents as a sanctuary county, boycotting any company that “backs the pipelines or threatens immigrants,” and not to build the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“It is on us, the people, to mobilize and show our power to the government! We will not stand to see human rights degraded,” they continued.
Earlier Saturday, the government suspended enforcement of President Trump’s refugee and immigration ban, marking a major setback for the White House a week after he acted on his own to push the actions through.
