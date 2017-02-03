Video: Burglars Sneak Into Unlocked Business, Steal Property

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Business owners who discovered items and cash missing are hoping the public can identify two criminals seen on surveillance video entering an unlocked office without permission.
It happened Wednesday afternoon, February 1st, at a commercial district near N.W. 26th Avenue and West 80th Street.
When one business owner noticed his phone gone from his office, he spoke with other business owners in the area who alerted them that another business had been broken into, as well.
That owner went back inside his office to discover that cash was also missing from inside his desk drawer.
A security camera revealed two culprits entering the room and rummaging through stuff. At one point, one of them notices the camera and turns it around to disrupt its view.
“All business owners should be aware of this old trick, whereas the suspects go into an open business and sneak into a restricted area looking for something to steal,” said the Hialeah Police Dept. “If they are caught or confronted, they will say they were just looking for a bathroom or some other excuse; they quickly leave the area before police are called.”
Authorities said the suspects were seen driving a white sedan.
If you recognize either of these two individuals, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Anonymous information leading to an arrest could be worth up to a $3,000 reward.