Trump Says Paris Attack Is A Wake Up Call For America

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump took to social media to tell America that it was time to “get smart” after a machete-wielding man attacked a soldier outside the Louvre Museum in Paris, France.
A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017
A knife-wielding man shouting “Allahu akbar” — “God is Great,” in Arabic — attacked French soldiers on patrol near the museum Friday in what officials described as a suspected terror attack.
A French soldier shot and wounded the armed man who was carrying two bags on his back as he tried to enter the museum in what police said looked like a terrorist attack.
The man survived but seriously wounded, the head of Paris police Michel Cadot told reporters at the scene. He added that the bags the man had been carrying contained no explosives.
“The military officer who was the closest to him shot a bullet to protect himself against the aggression, one of them has been slightly injured at the head and the military officer shot five bullets, seriously wounding the attacker, especially with a shot in his stomach. The attacker is alive, rescuers are currently taking care of him and after checking what was in the two bags he was carrying on his back we have noted that there was no explosive device, no threat and so the area has now just been taken over by the judicial police who are starting the investigation under the authority of the prosecutor,” Cadot said.
French police said a second person who was acting suspiciously was also detained.