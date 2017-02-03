Trump: Iran “Playing With Fire,” Imposes New Sanctions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — The new sanctions imposed today by President Trump against Iran don’t appear to reverse the Obama administration’s suspension of sanctions as part of the 2015 nuclear deal.

But the action is certain to increase tensions.

Iran has insisted that any new sanctions would violate the deal. The country also says it has the right to conduct ballistic missile tests now that its nuclear program has been sharply curtailed.

Today’s sanctions on 13 people and a dozen companies are in response to Iran’s recent missile test.

President Donald Trump warned earlier today on Twitter that Iran is “playing with fire.”

Iran is playing with fire – they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said this week that the administration was putting Iran “on notice” for its missile test Sunday and for supporting Shiite rebels in Yemen.

Iran took the first swing Friday, banning U.S. wrestlers from participating in the Freestyle World Cup competition this month.

And the official IRNA news agency reports a senior Iranian cleric vowed that Tehran will continue its missile program.

