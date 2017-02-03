Trump Arrives At His ‘Winter White House’ In Palm Beach To Attend Red Cross Fundraiser

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – This is the first time President Donald Trump has been to Mar-a-Lago since he was sworn in.

It is expected to be a weekend of a major Red Cross fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, and a massive protest just a short distance from the president’s estate.

President Trump left Joint Base Andrews in Washington at around 2:30 p.m. Friday for his weekend getaway.

He arrived at Palm Beach International Airport at around 4:30 p.m.

He’s expected here at Mar-a-Lago any time now.

Security is extremely tight, as anyone would imagine.

The Coast Guard has set up security zones in the Intracoastal Waterway near the estate to protect the president from any acts of violence or accidents.

The zones restrict boat traffic and extend from the mainland side of the waterway to the western side of Mar-a-Lago.

There’s also a zone on the eastern side of Palm Beach extending into the Atlantic Ocean.

At the media staging area along Southern Boulevard, just a stone’s throw from Mar-a-Lago, you can see the Coast Guard boat patrolling the waters.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies were seen inspecting cars, stopping traffic and making sure the barricades in place are set up properly.

Our news partners at The Miami Herald are reporting that President Trump will attend the Red Cross fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago Staturday night.

That could be interesting because the Red Cross will be helping refugees affected by the President’s executive order to temporarily ban them from the U.S.

The international relief agency has not taken a political stance on the immigration action..

The president’s order on immigration will also be a main focus of the protests in West Palm on Saturday.

Organizers told CBS4’s Carey Codd they expect at least 3,000 people here to focus on Trump’s actions on immigration and repealing Obamacare.