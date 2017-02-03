Ridesharing Bill On The Move In The House

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A heavily lobbied proposal to set statewide rules for ridesharing companies such as Uber and Lyft is ready to start moving in the House.
The House Transportation & Infrastructure Subcommittee is scheduled Wednesday to take up the proposal, filed by Rep. Chris Sprowls and Rep. James Grant.
If it clears the subcommittee, the bill would only have to go to the Government Accountability Committee before heading to the House floor. The bill is part of a long-running debate about regulation of the app-based “transportation network companies.”
Supporters of such legislation have argued that regulations should be set statewide. But the legislation has been controversial, in part, because it would prevent local governments from regulating the industry.
Also, such bills have drawn opposition from the taxicab industry, which typically faces local regulation.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.