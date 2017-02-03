Police: Cutler Bay High School Teacher Admits To Sexual Relations With Student

February 3, 2017 10:52 PM
Filed Under: Bernardo Osorio, Crime

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police accuse a now former teacher at Cutler Bay Senior High School of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Bernardo Osorio is facing one county of engaging in a sexual act with a familial child.

Officers said it all began in November of 2015 when the male student was just 15 years old.

Two of the incidents, detectives said, happened at school.

According to the arrest report, Osorio confessed to the crime, saying “it was wrong because he was the teacher and the victim was a student.”

The school system calls the allegations against him “unacceptable and inexcusable, and the school district will not tolerate such behavior.”

