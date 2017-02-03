Neighborhood Fixture Killed Lauderdale Hit & Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Ft. Lauderdale police may have caught a break in the case of a hit and run accident early Friday morning that cost a neighborhood fixture his life.

Julie Pratt she had just crossed Broward Boulevard near NW 15th Avenue when she heard the crash.

“It was a boom sound and then a drag like sound,” she recalled.

Pratt said it was still dark out, maybe around 6 a.m., when the man who everyone called “Uncle” was hit while crossing the street.

“I’ve seen him around here, he’s a regular person, he comes into Dunkin Donuts, they know him in there,” said Pratt. “He was very respectful, he sleeps in the back of the Salvation Army, he’s homeless.”

Those in the neighborhood said the Uncle may have been homeless but he had self-respect and pride. He cleaned up the parking lot of the Dunkin Donuts and never asked for anything in return.

Witnesses said the Uncle, who was in his 70s, was dragged by the car for the length of a football field after he was hit. They said the driver never stopped or even slowed down.

Police said the witnesses were able to give them a good description of the car they were looking for.

“The description we have of the vehicle is black BMW 3 Series with possible front end damage and possible windshield damage,” said Ft. Lauderdale Det. Keven Dupree.

An alert was issued over the police radio and a car matching the description of the one they were looking for was fond in the 2500 block of NW 89th Avenue in Sunrise. Police have identified its owner, but don’t know if that person was driving at the time of the accident.