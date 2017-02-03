Miami Hurricanes Dismiss Courtel Jenkins

The University of Miami announced Friday afternoon that it dismissed defensive lineman Courtel Jenkins from the football program.
According to the statement released by the school, Jenkins was dismissed for a “violation of team rules”.
Jenkins, who played three seasons with the Canes, had a middling year in 2016. He appeared in 10 games and recorded 11 total tackles. His biggest moment of the season may have been a quarterback sack he recorded during Miami’s 31-14 win over West Virginia in the Russell Athletics Bowl.
One glaring issue for Jenkins this season was his propensity to pick up personal foul penalties. He earned three throughout the 2016 season; perpetuating a trend of behavior that Jenkins dealt with all the back to the 2015 season – when he was suspended for Miami’s appearance in the Sun Bowl, for “academic reasons”.
In his three-year collegiate career, the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Jenkins racked up 54 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Miami shouldn’t flinch because of Jenkins’ absence. Junior defensive tackles R.J. McIntosh and Kendrick Norton should be the incumbent starters on the interior of UM’s D-line in 2017 while senior Anthony Moten and redshirt junior Gerald Willis will be next up in the rotation.