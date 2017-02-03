Ft. Laud Police: Father Of Navy SEAL Killed In Yemen Retired From Force

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The father of the U.S. Navy SEAL recently killed in a counter-terror operation in Yemen worked as a detective with Ft. Lauderdale Police, a department spokesman said.
Bill Owens retired with the force more than a decade ago, CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald reported.
His 36-year-old son, Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens of SEAL Team 6, a husband and father of three, died during a weekend raid on suspected Al-Qaida militants in the first known combat casualty of Trump’s presidency.
Three other team members were wounded in the operation and 30 others were killed, including civilians.
FLPD’s Facebook page shared a message honoring the fallen commando.
“As the son of a retired FLPD detective, SCPO Owens is one of our own. We honor his life of service and are forever indebted for his dedication and unselfish sacrifice,” their statement read. “The entire FLPD family extends our deepest condolences to the family of SCPO Owens.”
President Trump and daughter Ivanka paid their respects at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday as Owens’ body was flown in.
“The president offered his sincerest condolences to Officer Owens’s wife, his father, and their three children,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday.
Among his numerous medals, Owens was awarded two bronze stars, a Joint Service Commendation and an Afghanistan Campaign Medal. He joined the Navy in 1998 and received his special warfare training in Coronado, California.