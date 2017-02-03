Florida Panthers Owner Withdrawals Bid For Secretary Of The Army

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The owner of the Florida Panthers has reportedly withdrawn his nomination to be Secretary of the Army.
President Donald Trump had nominated Vincent Viola to the post back in December.
However, it has proven too difficult for Viola to distance himself sufficiently from his business interests.
Viola is a graduate of West Point and a veteran in the U.S. Army, trained as an Airborne Ranger infantry officer and serving in the 101st Airborne Division.
He has also been very successful in business, founding multiple high-value companies including Virtu Financial.
In 2013, he successfully purchased the Panthers and has spearheaded the team’s turnaround from a listless franchise to a division champion.