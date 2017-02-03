“Fifty Shades Darker” Premieres With Masquerade Ball

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) — Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan celebrated the premiere of “Fifty Shades Darker” in Los Angeles.
The sequel picks up where “Fifty Shades of Grey” left off but a woman from Christian Grey’s past threatens to derail his rekindled relationship with Anastasia Steele.
“There’s definitely a level of comfort that comes along with having done the first one and Jamie and I know each other so well and there’s so much respect and trust,” said Dakota Johnson who plays Anastasia Steele.
The film’s premiere kicked off with a masquerade ball.
“50 Shades Darker” is in theaters Friday, February 10th.