“Fifty Shades Darker” Premieres With Masquerade Ball

February 3, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Fifty Shades Darker, Fifty Shades Of Grey

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) — Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan celebrated the premiere of “Fifty Shades Darker” in Los Angeles.

The sequel picks up where “Fifty Shades of Grey” left off but a woman from Christian Grey’s past threatens to derail his rekindled relationship with Anastasia Steele.

“There’s definitely a level of comfort that comes along with having done the first one and Jamie and I know each other so well and there’s so much respect and trust,” said Dakota Johnson who plays Anastasia Steele.

The film’s premiere kicked off with a masquerade ball.

“50 Shades Darker” is in theaters Friday, February 10th.

