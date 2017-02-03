Family Asks For Help In Three Year Old Disappearance

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a new push to find a South Florida woman who vanished from her home three years ago.
Noemi Gonzalez was last seen at a home she shared with her son on February 12, 2014. Gonzalez’s son Pedrito told police he last saw his mother around 2 a.m. when he went to check on her at their home at NE 4th Avenue and NE 136th Street. He told police that when he got up at 8 a.m., she was gone.
She left behind her pocketbook, keys, cell phone and medicine for epileptic seizures.
Gonzalez, 54, is a former school crossing guard who was retired. Her family members said she never left her home for any extended period before without telling anyone.
“When you have a missing member of your family, I hope no one ever gives up looking for them and I hope that it never happens to anybody because it’s a devastating thing,” Noemi’s brother David.
On Friday, Gonzalez, his wife, and Noemi’s sister handed out flyers in the downtown area of North Miami, asking those they met for help.
“We are keeping the faith that we will find out sister because she is a very important part of our lives and I know that it’s hard to know that she could be somewhere,” said Noemi’s sister Maria Castillo.
“I can’t explain to you what it feels like to not know where your loved one is, not to know what has happened to her and to feel that there must be someone who knows something,” said Noemi’s sister-in-law Liz Gonzalez.
A reward for information leading to Gonzalez’s whereabouts is up to $20,000.