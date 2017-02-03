AAA Offers “Tow To Go” Over Super Bowl Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl weekend and drinking usually go hand in hand but it’s important you don’t have too much to drink and then try to drive home. That’s why the AAA Auto Club has teamed up with Budweiser for their “Tow to Go” program in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road this weekend.
The “Tow to Go” program offers a confidential ride home and tow – both free of charge.
You don’t even have to be a AAA member.
The Tow to Go program will provide safe rides home to intoxicated drivers from Friday, February 3rd through 6:00 a.m. Monday morning, February 6th.
“Fans don’t let fans drive drunk,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director, Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group and Executive Director of the ACG Traffic Safety Foundation. “If you’re going to be celebrating the big game with alcohol, please plan ahead so you and your loved ones get home safely.”
Triple-A says since its inception in 1998, ‘Tow to Go’ has kept more than 24,000 drunk drivers off the roads and saved twice as many lives since it was designed to protect everyone on the roads, not just the intoxicated driver.
The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.
Important Tow To Go Guidelines:
- It’s a confidential local ride within a 10-mile radius to a safe location
- You can’t make an appointment to use the Tow to Go service, it is designed to be used as a last resort so have a designated driver before you have your first drink.
- If a person is too intoxicated to be safely transported in a tow truck, AAA may need to contact law enforcement to assist with getting the intoxicated individual a safe ride home.
- The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home.