Trump: ‘Freedom Is A Gift From God, Not Government’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump said Thursday, “freedom is a gift from God not from the government,” and that his administration pledges to protect religious freedom for everyone in the United States.

The president made the remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast, adding he hopes to return seven more times.

Trump joked about the ratings of “The Apprentice,” the show he formerly hosted, but that former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger now hosts. It’s something that prompted a response from Schwarzenegger on Twitter.

President Trump went on to say, “the world is in trouble, but we’re going to straighten it out, okay? That’s what I do – I fix things.” He also added, “believe me, when you hear about the tough phone calls I’m having – don’t worry about it.”

He also said the ceremony for fallen hero Chief William Ryan Owens was “beautiful” and that his family was “devastated” at his loss.

Vice President Mike Pence also attended the breakfast with his wife, Karen.

Meantime, Trump’s pick for Secretary of State addressed the State Department after being sworn in the night before.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on the department to come together and respect each other.

“We’re on the same team. We share the same mission,” said Tillerson.

The new Secretary of State also called on the department to adapt.

Trump presided over Tillerson’s swearing-in Wednesday night.

“You bring the unique skills and deep insights..into foreign diplomacy our nation needs,” said president Trump before taking to Twitter to accuse Iran of “rapidly taking over more and more of Iraq even after the U.S. has squandered three trillion dollars there.”

The comments came on the same day the Trump Administration declared a new hardline policy towards Iran after its failed test of a ballistic missile.

“Iran is now feeling emboldened. As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice,” said Gen. Michael Flynn

On Twitter Wednesday night, the president also blasted an Obama-era deal with Australia to allow more than one-thousand, mostly Muslim, refugees being held offshore and rejected by the Australian government to resettle in the United States.

The agreement was reportedly at the heart of a contentious phone call between Mister Trump and Australia’s Prime Minister over the weekend.

The White House also issued a clarification on the president’s travel ban saying anyone with a green card is allowed to enter and leave the U.S. freely. President Trump also urged Republicans yesterday to use the “nuclear option” in order confirm Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.