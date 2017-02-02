The Miami Heat Glades Sweep 2017 With The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida

February 2, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Florida Everglades, Glades Sweep 2017, Miami Heat, Miccosukee Tribe of Indians

The Miami Heat is teaming up with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida in order to actively support the cleaning of the Florida Everglades FRIDAY – February 3rd, 2017. The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida has been a protector of the Florida Everglades for centuries and in a collaboration to help clean up the Everglades they have joined with the Miami Heat for the Miami Heat Glades Sweep.

This year, HEAT Players Willie Reed and Rodney McGruder, HEAT Legend, Alonzo Mourning, and HEAT Front Office staff will work together with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Florida International University School of Environment, Arts and Society to complete a variety of activities include: Constructing a new Chickee hut on Everglades Tree Island and learning about the cultural history and significance of the structure.

There will be planting native Hardwood Hammock plants that are Everglades appropriate, including a butterfly garden that will host native and nectar plants for butterflies, bees and birds within the tree island area.

In addition, there will be removal of invasive species in the tree island that have invaded the Everglades, including Brazilian Pepper, Melaleuca and climbing fern “Citizen Science” station that will include testing water samples, surveying species of plants and animals while collecting data that will be used by Miccosukee and FIU researchers to better monitor the health of the area.

Above content provided by Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida.

