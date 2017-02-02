Teens Arrested After Storming Miramar Hotel With BB Gun

February 2, 2017 5:35 PM By Tiani Jones
Filed Under: Miramar, Tiani Jones

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — For about an hour, police marked off a large perimeter in west Miramar after reports of an armed robbery.

It happened Thursday afternoon, just off the turnpike near the Red Road exit.

Initial reports said two men walked into a hotel room with guns and masks, and robbed someone. CBS Chopper4 was able to see several people outside a Hampton Inn and Suites walking with their hands in the air.

It began with a 911 call reporting a group of teens in a car with a gun at a nearby gas station, according to officials.

Shortly after, someone from that Hampton Inn called police saying that a group of teens had demanded the key to one of their rooms — but they refused to give it.

That’s when the teens went to a room and started banging on the door. One witness told police that at least one of them had a gun and a mask on.

Once it was over, five people would be taken into custody and a BB gun would be recovered by police.

Two people inside the room that the teens were trying to get into are being interviewed.

No one was hurt.

