Police: Social Media Leads To Reckless ATV Rider’s Arrest

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — An out-of-state ATV rider has been arrested on charges resulting from the South Florida biker event known as ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down.’
Wilfredo Garcia, Jr. was taken into custody by the New York Police Dept. on Wednesday.
“Through investigative techniques, Hollywood Police Officers researched social media and found video Garcia posted while he was driving an ATV on SR 7 during the “Bikes Up, Guns Down” ride,” authorities said. “Detectives contacted NYPD, who then arrested Garcia in the early morning of January 25, 2017 at his residence in New York.”
That video showed Garcia joy-riding and taunting police as they chased him and other riders along SR-7 on Monday, January 16th, coinciding with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
Thousands of bikers from all over the country join in the annual ride on motorcycles, ATV’s and dirt bikes, which typically sees riders performing dangerous stunts and can tie up traffic.
Garcia is currently being held at Rikers Island and is awaiting extradition. He faces charges of Reckless Driving and Fleeing and Eluding Police.
“Hollywood Police want to thank the NYPD for their inter-agency cooperation with this apprehension,” the department said in a media statement. “We want to ensure that the illegal and reckless activities, like the ATV ride on January 16, 2017, are not commonplace, and that our roadways remain safe for everyone.”
