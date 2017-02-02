Police: Hollywood Home Burglary Suspect Is Armed & On The Loose

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Detectives believe they have identified the suspect who tried breaking into a Hollywood home, only to be scared off when the homeowner pulled out a gun and opened fire.
Hollywood Police named D’aundry Collins as the man seen on Wednesday’s video trying to pry open the front door.
That attempt failed, however, and the suspect ran around to the back of the home and tried getting in through a window.
That’s when the homeowner let off a single gunshot in his direction, forcing the burglar to flee.
Authorities are now looking for Collins and consider him to be armed and dangerous.
Anonymous tipsters can call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS and are eligible for up to $3,000 cash for information leading to an arrest.