In The Recruiting Huddle: Patrick Surtain II – American Heritage

PLAYER: Patrick Surtain II

POSITION: CB

SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: Make no mistake about this quality young man, he has continued to emerge as one of the best in the country. And while having a father who was one of the best to ever wear a Dolphins’ uniform, “PS2” has made his own way from the first day he stepped on the field. Surtain II is a major football prospect who can do it all. He has proven the past two years that he can compete against anyone. This is a fast, talented and skilled football player who has combined his size and knowledge of the game to become a football player that everyone is watching. His appearance at the Under Armour Elite Underclass event in Orlando showcased skills to those who watch and evaluate football nationally. Every college in American has offered and continues to watch the top player in South Florida for the Class of 2018. The best is yet to come.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4267348/patrick-surtain-ii