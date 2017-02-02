In The Recruiting Huddle: James Cook – Miami Central

February 2, 2017 3:29 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, James Cook, Miami Central High School, SFHSSports

PLAYER: James Cook
POSITION: RB
SCHOOL: Miami Central
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-11
WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: While his brother happens to be one of the best – if not the best running back in Florida State University history – here is a prospect who has the chance to be extremely productive on his own. Since his youth football days, Cook is someone who has watched, learned and matured to the point where everyone is watching his every move. Fast, strong and athletic, Cook can catch the ball up field with the best. He is also a tremendous line-from-scrimmage runner who is a national recruit that has already enjoyed the fruits of his many talents – being recognized by fan websites and college coaches from coast-to-coast. His final year will be fun to watch as the Rockets climb back toward the top in Class 6A.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/6085481/5721e5eec124573b548d4878

