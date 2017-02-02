Happy Groundhog Day!

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — While it may not mean much to those of us who live in sunny South Florida, some folks up north have a few choice words for one particular groundhog.

The handlers for Punxsutawney Phil announced his prediction Thursday morning – he saw his shadow which means six more weeks of winter.

Pennsylvania’s famed groundhog emerges from his lair every year to make his prediction.

Legend has it that if the furry rodent sees his shadow on February 2nd, winter will last another month-and-a-half. If he doesn’t see it, spring will come early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by a group called the Inner Circle, whose members don top hats and tuxedos for the annual Groundhog Day ceremony on Gobbler’s Knob, the tiny hill in the town for which he’s named about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

According to records going back to 1887, Phil has seen his shadow 101 times while failing to see it 17 times, according to the Inner Circle. There are no records for the remaining years.

Phil is the most famous of a small group of groundhogs said to forecast the weather, including Staten Island Chuck in New York and General Beauregard Lee in Atlanta.

The National Climatic Data Center has put Phil’s forecasts to the test and found them sorely lacking, declaring the groundhog has “no predictive skill.”

“It really isn’t a ‘bright’ idea to take a measure such as a groundhog’s shadow and use it as a predictive meteorological tool for the entire United States,” the data center says on its website, helpfully if somewhat obviously.

