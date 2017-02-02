All-Clear Given At Gulliver Prep After Bomb Threat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities gave Gulliver Preparatory School the all-clear after a bomb threat prompted an evacuation Thursday morning.
Shortly before 4 p.m., school officials said authorities had completed a thorough sweep of the campus and said it was safe to return.
Earlier, faculty, staff, and students were evacuated from the campus located at 6575 N Kendall Drive. They say they did it out of precaution after someone phoned in the threat.
Law enforcement secured the campus as students and staff were seen waiting in the football field of the school.
Parents were barred from picking up their kids at the school.
Just before noon, students were told to board waiting buses outside the school and taken to another campus located on Miller Drive where they were released to their parents.
School officials had been waiting for the all-clear to allow students to return to campus and pick up their belongings. Students can now do so until 9 p.m.
All scheduled activities on campus were canceled due to the threat, school officials said. Normal campus operations will start again Friday.