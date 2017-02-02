Friends Make Plea For Public’s Help To Continue All-Night Search For Missing Diver

February 2, 2017 10:53 PM
Filed Under: Coast Guard, Missing Diver

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) — The friends of a scuba diver who went missing near Alligator Reef off Lower Matecumbe Key are asking for the public’s help to continue their search.

Rob Stewart disappeared on Tuesday at around 5:15 p.m. while diving around the “Queen of Nassau” wreck.

Stewart’s friend, Tyler MacLeod, immediately set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the rescue effort.

They’ve raised over $145,000, but MacLeod says manpower is needed more than ever.

“The Coast Guard told us they only have one boat available tonight, a cutter with night vision and that’s nowhere near enough,” MacLeod said during a Facebook Live. “We have the money to pay for anyone to get out there. We need air support, anyone with night vision, helicopters or planes or boats or even night vision goggles that can get out and search the surface of the water.”

Stewart, an experienced diver with a passion for conservation, has been lost for over 50 hours.

If you can help, contact Will Allen at 1-514-241-1234 and they will help to coordinate you in the search.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia