Friends Make Plea For Public’s Help To Continue All-Night Search For Missing Diver

FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) — The friends of a scuba diver who went missing near Alligator Reef off Lower Matecumbe Key are asking for the public’s help to continue their search.
Rob Stewart disappeared on Tuesday at around 5:15 p.m. while diving around the “Queen of Nassau” wreck.
Stewart’s friend, Tyler MacLeod, immediately set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the rescue effort.
They’ve raised over $145,000, but MacLeod says manpower is needed more than ever.
“The Coast Guard told us they only have one boat available tonight, a cutter with night vision and that’s nowhere near enough,” MacLeod said during a Facebook Live. “We have the money to pay for anyone to get out there. We need air support, anyone with night vision, helicopters or planes or boats or even night vision goggles that can get out and search the surface of the water.”
Stewart, an experienced diver with a passion for conservation, has been lost for over 50 hours.
If you can help, contact Will Allen at 1-514-241-1234 and they will help to coordinate you in the search.