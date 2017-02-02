Bond Set For Assistant Principal Charged In Child Porn Case

February 2, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Child Pornography, Miami Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach educator, who is facing a number of child pornography charges, has won his bid for bond.

Don Clippinger, a 23-year veteran of the school system, was most recently an assistant principal at the Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Center. He was taken into custody at his Miami Shores area home by federal agents early Tuesday morning.

In a federal complaint, an undercover agent detailed how he watched a man, later identified as 48-year-old Clippinger, in an internet video chat room send and receive pornographic photos and videos of children.

During a hearing Thursday, the government asked that Clippinger, who they say was recorded pleasuring himself while viewing the child pornography, be held without bond.

“He told others in (the video chat room) that he was a ped (a pedophile),” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Cervantes. “Mr. Clippinger is a danger to the community and should be detained. His involvement in child pornography dates to September 2013.”

Davis called Clippinger’s two brothers, his father, and two ministers to testify on his behalf.

In the end, the judge ruled that Clippinger could be released under certain conditions. If he could meet the $200,000 bond requirement, Clippinger would be placed on 24-hour house arrest and have to wear an ankle monitor. He would also have to stay away from children.

The Miami-Dade school system is moving to immediately terminate Clippinger due to his alleged “disgraceful and reprehensible behavior.”

