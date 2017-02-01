Woman & Dog Killed In Davie Hit-&-Run Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Davie police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.
The accident happened at 8550 SW 18th Street at around 7 p.m.
Davie Fire Rescue said two women were walking with a dog when a car slammed into them.
One woman died, as did the dog.
Authorities have not identified the two woman hit in the crash.
They have not released a description of the driver or vehicle involved.
If you have any information, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.