Widow Of Pulse Gunman Seeks Release On Bail

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSMiami/AP) — The widow of the gunman who went on a shooting spree inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando wants out of jail pending her trial on charges that she knew about the attack and supported her husband’s plans.

On Wednesday, Noor Salman’s attorney is expected to argue in an Oakland, California federal court that she is not a threat to public safety or at risk of fleeing. Family members have pledged their homes as collateral.

Salman was arrested in November at her mother’s home in Rodeo, California, a San Francisco suburb. She is charged with helping her husband Omar Mateen plan his attack at the Pulse nightclub, where he killed 49 people and wounded 53 others.

Attorney Haitham Amin said prosecutors have yet to turn over to Salman’s legal team much of the evidence they have collected to make their case. Amin and court papers filed Tuesday by Salman’s lead attorney Charles Swift say it appears Salman is charged with being present when her husband was making plans to attack the nightclub.

In particular, Swift cites media accounts reporting that Salman accompanied Mateen on a “scouting trip” in a car to the nightclub in the days before the attack and that she was with her husband when he purchased ammunition at a Walmart near their Fort Pierce home.

Mateen told her he needed the ammo for his job as a security guard when she asked him about buying the ammunition, the court filing said.

Swift wrote “the evidence will show that the purported scouting trip occurred while the family was on their way home from babysitting the children of a relative, that Mateen chose to drive into Orlando and to pass by the Pulse Night Club, and that Noor, who did not possess a driver’s license at the time, was at most a reluctant passenger who wanted to go home.”

“Although Noor may have been present when Mateen was possibly making preparations, mere presence alone is insufficient to establish aiding and abetting,” Swift wrote.

Federal authorities arrested Salman in November and charged her with aiding Mateen’s support of the Islamic State and then lying to FBI agents and police investigating the Orlando nightclub attack.

