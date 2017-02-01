Video: Rash Of Car Burglaries Target Doral Residents

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DORAL (CBSMiami) — Police are asking the public to be mindful of the valuables they leave inside their cars following a string of burglaries in Doral.
The Doral Isles Community has seen at least 12 cars targeted by thieves in the month of January.
Video shows several car hoppers checking for unlocked cars and helping themselves to whatever they find inside.
“The Doral Police Department is attempting to identify individuals who used credit cards stolen from some of the targeted vehicles,” the department said.
Officers are asking residents to not make it easy for thieves by leaving doors unlocked and valuables inside.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.