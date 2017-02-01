Trial Of Man Accused In Mutilation Murder Just Weeks Away

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The trial of a man who is accused of killing his girlfriend in a grizzly way during sex is two weeks away.
On Wednesday morning, Fidel Lopez sat in court ahead of his trial for the murder of Maria Nemeth back in September 2015.
Investigators said he admitted to becoming a “monster” when Nemeth called him by another man’s name during sex. Police said he went on to admit he disemboweled her.
In court, his attorney demanded a speedy trial – a request the judge granted.
If convicted, Lopez is not eligible for Florida’s death penalty because it is currently under review but he could get life in prison.
His attorney will also ask to have his statements to police suppressed and keep some gruesome pictures and videos from the jury.
“In this case, the photos and the video is extremely graphic. We don’t want the family to relive some of the photos and video and there are other witnesses, law enforcement, the medical examiner who were on the scene who can provide that testimony without exposing the jury to that trauma,” said Defense Attorney Melisa McNeill.
Next week, the judge will hear that motion to suppress the photos and video. On February 13th, his trial is set to begin. Prosecutors pushed for a March trial but the judge denied that request.