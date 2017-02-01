Teacher Charged After Panty Free Cartwheel

February 1, 2017 12:19 PM
Filed Under: Oklahoma, Teacher Charged

PAWHUSKA (CBSMiami/AP) — A free-spirited substitute teacher music teacher was arrested on an indecent exposure complaint after she reportedly did a cartwheel in front of students while wearing a skirt but no undergarments.

It happened in the city of Pawhuska, which is in northern Oklahoma about 100 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

The Pawhuska Police Chief Scott Laird says the incident reportedly happened during a high school choir class.

The teacher’s alleged au naturel acrobatics were caught camera when a student recorded it on a cell phone.

The substitute teacher, whose name has not been released, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Pawhuska police say she remains jailed Wednesday morning.

