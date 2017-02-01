Search For Missing Diver Off Alligator Reef

February 1, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Coast Guard, Missing Diver

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) — The search continues for a scuba diver who went missing near Alligator Reef off Lower Matecumbe Key.

The crew of The Pisces contacted the Coast Guard around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and reported that that 37-year-old Rob Stewart, a tourist from Toronto, Canada, failed to return from a dive.

The Coast Guard immediately dispatched two boats and a helicopter to the area. The U.S. Navy, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also sent boats to assist in the search.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia