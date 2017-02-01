Search For Missing Diver Off Alligator Reef

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) — The search continues for a scuba diver who went missing near Alligator Reef off Lower Matecumbe Key.
The crew of The Pisces contacted the Coast Guard around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and reported that that 37-year-old Rob Stewart, a tourist from Toronto, Canada, failed to return from a dive.
The Coast Guard immediately dispatched two boats and a helicopter to the area. The U.S. Navy, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also sent boats to assist in the search.