Regulators Urged To Approve FPL Storm Costs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Regulators are expected to approve a request by Florida Power & Light to collect $318.5 million from customers to recoup costs from Hurricane Matthew.
The Public Service Commission will take up the request Tuesday. If the plan is approved, increases to customer bills would begin in March and last for a year.
Residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month, for example, would see their monthly bills increase by $3.36. FPL serves some Atlantic coast counties that were hard hit by Hurricane Matthew in October.
The storm did not make landfall in Florida but caused substantial damage in areas such as Brevard, Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties as it moved north off the coast.
The $318.5 million would go toward expenses for restoring power and replenishing a storm reserve.
Also this week, Tampa Electric Co. filed a request to recoup $8.6 million from customers for expenses related to tropical storms in 2015 and 2016, Hurricane Hermine and Hurricane Matthew.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.