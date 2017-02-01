Police Look For Answers After Teen Killed In Drive-By Shooting

February 1, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: Drive By Shooting, Opa-Locka

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Investigators are trying to figure out what prompted the shooting of a 15-year-old Opa-locka teen who was gunned down early Tuesday evening in a drive-by shooting.

Just after 6 p.m., Logan Callisto, 15, was walking on a sidewalk on NW 106th Street near NW 6th Avenue, when a dark colored vehicle drove by and gunfire erupted from inside it.

Callisto went down in a hail of bullets.

“When officers arrived they found a juvenile that was laying on the sidewalk, he had been shot multiple times,” said Det. Jennifer Capote. “He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where, unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased.”

Police have not said if Callisto was the intended target of the shooting.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said whether he was the intended target or not, the violence has to stop.

