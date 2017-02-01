Miami Beach Vice Principal Facing Child Porn Charges Appears Before Judge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach assistant principal arrested on child porn charges faced a judge on Wednesday.

Donald Clippinger is accused of downloading child pornography from the internet.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Clippinger’s Miami Shares area home on Tuesday. They were looking for computers, storage devices and “child pornography and erotica.”

Clippinger, who is single and never married, had about a half dozen family and friends at the brief hearing.

Prosecutors said they want Clippinger held without bond because they believe he is a flight risk and a danger to the community.

His bond hearing was schedule for 10 a.m. on Thursday.

He is represented by attorney Michael Davis.

Clippinger was a vice principal at the Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Center.

School officials moved quickly to remove him and sent out a statement filled with some strong words.

“The accusations made against this employee are disgraceful and reprehensible and constitute conduct unbecoming a school district employee. Miami-Dade County Public Schools has initiated procedures for the immediate termination of this individual from any and all employment with the school district.”

The arrest comes as a surprise to parents of students here at the elementary school, as well as the neighbors of the assistant principal.

“Just so bizarre, so terrible. What a nightmare to hear this,” concerned parent Mattie Hall said.

Carlos Albelo has a 5-year-old child at the Miami Beach school. He’s alarmed by the accusations against Clippinger.

“As a parent, this is not something I am comfortable with. It makes me feel uncomfortable. Not everyone wants a child in the same school,” Albelo said.