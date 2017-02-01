Gunshot Scares Off Hollywood Burglar Coming Through Window

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Firing a single shot, a Hollywood homeowner was able to stop a home break-in and police are now searching for the burglar.
It happened Wednesday morning along the 4200 block of Polk Street.
Surveillance video captured the crook first trying to pry open the front door.
However, when that didn’t work, he went around the house and tried entering a window. But the homeowner was at home and fired a shot in the guy’s direction.
It was enough to scare him off.
Police think he fled in a black car, possibly a Chevy Impala, though, they’re unsure if he was actually wounded.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to call the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 967-4411. Tipsters can e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS or http://www.browardcrimestoppers.org.