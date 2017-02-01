Broussard On Heat: “Spo Is Doing A Hell Of A Job”

Fox Sports 1 NBA Analyst, Chris Broussard joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the red hot Miami Heat. They discuss if Heat fans want this win streak or for the team to tank and LeBron James lashing out at Charles Barkley.
On the Miami Heat- “Spo is doing a hell of a job. Goran is playing well. Dion Waiters has stepped it up. They’re doing a great job. It just shows you how far they were that they have won eight games in a row and still are five games behind the 8th spot.”
On whether the Heat should tank the season- “You never want to bring in a tanking mentality into a locker room. Philly did that and you saw what happened. It doesn’t pay to just full-out tank.”
On the feud between LeBron James and Charles Barkley- “That was interesting. I think [LeBron] is coming into his own in this regard. He hasn’t just spoken about Barkley; he’s talked about the Cavs needing to spend more money. He’s really throwing his weight around.”
