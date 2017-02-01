Ancient Egyptian Mummy Unveiled At Museum Of Discovery And Science

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Ft. Lauderdale’s newest resident arrived in a plain, white box.
A look inside, however, reveals a colorful addition to the Museum of Discovery and Science.
‘Annie’ is a 2,000-year-old mummy, believed to have died as a teenager in a terrible, yet sacred, way.
“In ancient Egypt, it was believed that if you died by drowning in the Nile, that your body was sacred, that you had attained some kind of sacred status,” said conservator Mimi Leveque.
That status was preserved for thousands of years to come — with a gold face, bright red lips and images of deities draping her body.
“To be in the presence of a mummy and to feel that sort of sacredness is a little bit overwhelming,” said President at Museum of Discovery and Science Kim Cavendish. “I find it exciting and I think it will be for our visitors as well.”
Visitors will be introduced to her at the museum’s ‘Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science’ exhibit alongside other authentic artifacts, giving us a peek into a distant past we may not find so different from our present.
“They felt a sacredness to human life in the same way that we do now,” said Cavendish.
The Museum of Discovery and Science expects Annie will be getting lots visitors starting this Saturday February 4th. You can see her there through April 30th. Reporting in the newsroom, I’m Eugene Ramirez CBS4 News.