Pastor Caught With Man’s Wife, Runs Out Of Apt. Naked

January 31, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Adultery, Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A prominent pastor was caught with his pants down, literally, after a woman’s husband came home and found him having sex with his wife.

Pastor O. Jermaine Simmons and the woman were reportedly getting to know each other in the biblical sense on the afternoon of January 17th when her husband showed up and found them in bed.

The woman told police that her husband yelled that he was going to kill Simmons, who ran out of the apartment naked and hid behind a nearby fence.

The husband took Simmon’s clothes, wallet and car keys. He later agreed to return them after talking with the police.

Video posted online shows Simmons asking for forgiveness from his congregation at Tallahassee’s Jacob Chapel, saying “you cannot defend sin.”

