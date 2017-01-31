New Acting U.S. Attorney General Sworn In

January 31, 2017 6:36 AM
Filed Under: Attorney General, Donald Trump, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) – Dana Boente, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, has been sworn in as the new acting Attorney General after President Donald Trump fired Sally Yates for refusing to enforce his travel ban.

White House spokesman Michael Short says Boente was sworn in around 9 p.m. Monday.

The hastily arranged ceremony came after Yates was terminated for instructing Justice Department lawyers to stop defending Trump’s travel and refugee ban. The president’s order from Friday temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Yates publicly questioned the constitutionality of the executive order and said she was not convinced it was lawful or consistent with the agency’s obligation “to stand for what is right.”

The White House says in a statement that Yates, a Democratic appointee, was “weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration” and had “betrayed the Department of Justice” by refusing to enforce Trump’s order.

Boente has ordered the Justice Department to “do our sworn duty” and defend Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees. He said in a statement issued by the Justice Department that Trump’s executive order is “both lawful on its face and properly drafted.”

Boente expected to serve until Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for the position is confirmed by the Senate.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo
TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press
contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia