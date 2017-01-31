Miami Beach Vice Principal Arrested On Child Porn Charges

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Calling the accusations against him “reprehensible,” the Miami-Dade public school district is moving to fire an elementary school principal who was arrested on child porn charges.

Don Clippinger, who worked at the Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Center, was taken into custody at his Miami Shores area home by federal agents early Tuesday morning, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

”The accusations made against this employee are disgraceful and reprehensible and constitute conduct unbecoming a school district employee. Miami-Dade County Public Schools has initiated procedures for the immediate termination of this individual from any and all employment with the school district,” according to a statement from the school district.

Clippinger, who is accused of downloading child pornography from the internet, has taught in the district for the last 23-years.

CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed to this report.