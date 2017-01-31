Lawsuits, Protests Over Trump Immigration, Travel Ban

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More fall out from President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily suspended the U.S. refugee program and barred immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, announced Tuesday that it had filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of more than 20 plaintiffs, including CAIR-Florida Chief Executive Director Hassan Shibly.

“This is the time that we are truly making America great again by challenging this discriminatory, unjust, oppressive, and illegal policy. We will make America great by making sure that it remains a free and just nation for all people, regardless of their race or religion,” said Shibly.

So far, lawsuits have been filed in 15 states and the District of Columbia in opposition to Trump’s edict.

CAIR-Florida plans to hold a rally Tuesday afternoon the Miami-Dade Government Center to protest Mayor Carlos Gimenez decision to reverse the county’s policy when it came to immigration detainer requests from the U.S Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Gimenez reportedly did an about-face on the policy after President Trump vowed to cut off federal funding for so-called “sanctuary cities.” Miami-Dade County was on the Department of Justice’s official list.

Up until now, the county had refused to indefinitely detain inmates who are in the country illegally because the government wouldn’t guarantee that they would reimburse the county for the expense. This week, Gimenez issued a memo stating the Miami-Dade would put a hold on undocumented inmates at the county jail if requested.

“CAIR-FL proudly stands with our allies in the struggle to protect the civil rights of all Florida residents and the integrity of the immigrant communities that make our state resilient,” said Wilfredo Amr Ruiz with CAIR-Florida.

Another rally early Tuesday evening in Pembroke Pines will be held to protest Trump’s immigration and travel ban.

Opposition to the travel ban cost former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates her job.

Yates publicly questioned the constitutionality of the executive order and said she was not convinced it was lawful or consistent with the agency’s obligation “to stand for what is right.”

After terminating her, the White House issued a statement which criticized Yates, a Democratic appointee, for being “weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration,” it added that she had “betrayed the Department of Justice” by refusing to enforce Trump’s order.

Dana Boente, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was sworn in to replace her. Boente expected to serve until Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for the position is confirmed by the Senate.

