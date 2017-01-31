Last Day To Sign Up For Obamacare

January 31, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Health, Obamacare, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Time is running out if you need to purchase health insurance through the federal marketplace.

Tuesday, January 31st, is the final day of the Affordable Care Act’s fourth and current health insurance open enrollment period.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services pulled its campaign promoting the end of open enrollment for ‘Obamacare’ last week.

The former Obama administration projected that 13.8 million people would sign up for coverage in 2017. As of December 24th, 2016, 11.5 million had enrolled.

The end of the open enrollment comes amid promises by the Trump administration to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia