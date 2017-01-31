Larranaga On Canes: “We Need To Try And Build Our Resume”

January 31, 2017 10:35 AM
Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Jim Larranaga joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss their victory against North Carolina on Saturday and upcoming ACC match-up against FSU.

On the win over North Carolina- “That was the plan, fall behind 11-2.  The whole game-plan was to avoid letting them playing too fast, they wanted the game in the 90’s and we wanted it in the 70’s.  We hadn’t played the 2-3 zone in a month and it wasn’t in the game-play but zones usually slow teams down, we went to the zone and sure enough it slowed them down and we out rebounded the number one rebounding team in the country.”

On freshman guard Bruce Brown- “Bruce is just lovable, he’s a great guy, when he arrived on campus everybody loved him. He’s a great teammate and a great competitor.  He works on his game to improve every day and he is always trying to find ways to improve and help the team.  He has tremendous confidence in himself but he doesn’t have an ego.”

On the ACC standings- “In two weeks you can lose 3 or 4 games that’s why I don’t look at the standings or the brackets, I am worried about Florida State.  We need to try and build our resume, we need more wins over quality Top 25 teams.”

On Wednesday’s game against Florida State- “They are so fast they are actually number one in the league in tempo.  I still have nightmares of when Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 30 points in just over 4 minutes against us.  All of Leonard Hamilton’s teams have always played great defense.”

