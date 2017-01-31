Family & Friends Pass Out Flyers To Find Driver Responsible For Fatal New Year’s Day Hit & Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WESTON (CBSMiami) – Family and friends hit the streets of South Florida to try and find information that will lead to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver who killed their loved one.

On any given day in the city of Weston, one thing you will see is a lot of cyclist.

But on the first day of 2017, a driver proved that sharing the road with cyclist is dangerous and deadly.

“It can happen to anyone,” said Guillermo Mendez.

It was 7:30 in the morning when Chris Mohr was out for a ride just east of the Indian Trace intersection and State Road 84 when a car hit him from behind, killing the husband and father of two children.

“This was just a horrible, horrible accident. I’m sure that’s what it was, an accident,” said Chris Mohr’s wife, Robin. “But to leave somebody in the road to die is unconscionable to me and that’s really what at this point with this is about is trying to find the person that left him on the road today.”

Robin Mohr joined his cycling friends on Tuesday night to pass out flyers hoping that someone will come forward with information on the driver who hit and killed her husband.

“You know what you did, mistakes can happen,” Mendez said. “I think that the right thing to do is just give some closure to the family that is having a really hard time.”

Police say the car that hit Chris Mohr will have damage to the front passenger side.

They’re hoping that on New Year’s Day someone will remember seeing a car with fresh damage on it – perhaps a neighbor or friend.

“Somebody knows something, somebody saw something or somebody knows something,” Robin Mohr said. “What we really need is for that person just to come forward and call crime stoppers from what we understand you don’t even have to give your name.”