Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso Has Second Surgery On Broken Thumb

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the biggest contributors on the Miami Dolphins defense last season was linebacker Kiko Alonso.

Acquired in a preseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, Alonso proved to be an invaluable piece of a defense that was decimated by injuries by the end of the season.

Alonso wasn’t immune to the injury bug, suffering a broken thumb during Miami’s game against the Baltimore Ravens in early December.

He had surgery on the thumb the day after the game and was practicing two days later, with a protective cast on his hand, though he did sit out Miami’s next game.

Alonso made 24 tackles over his final four games of season, including Miami’s playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN is now reporting that Alonso had a second surgery on his thumb following the Dolphins playoff loss earlier this month.

#Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso (right thumb) had a follow-up surgery soon after the team's final game (1/8 playoff game), source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) January 31, 2017

The recovery time is expected to be 4-6 weeks, leaving him plenty of time to be ready for OTAs and training camp.

In Alonso’s first season with the Dolphins he finished with 115 tackles, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble.

One of his interceptions was perhaps the biggest play of the season for Miami, a final minute 60-yard pick-six that broke a tie in the Dolphins road win at San Diego.

Alonso is a restricted free agent but Miami’s new defensive coordinator Matt Burke has already discussed his plans for using Kiko as an outside linebacker in 2017, so he should be back in aqua and orange next season.