Best Low Carb Dishes In Miami

Folks on special diets, whether of their own choosing or under doctor’s orders, used to have a hard time finding a restaurant that would cater to their special needs and requests. But now, with a lot more people requesting low-carb food items, many of the restaurants in the South Florida area are offering healthy options. The restaurants listed below are just a small sampling of the many restaurants that are now making an effort to satisfy the need for healthier choices on their menus.



Crazy About You Restaurant & Lounge

1155 Brickell Bay Drive

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 377-4442

www.crazyaboutyourestaurant.com Enjoy a picturesque view of the waterfront in a unique lounge setting at Crazy About You Restaurant. The Hawaiian Tuna Poke, which is made with spicy raw tuna, mango, avocado, and bib lettuce is a popular low-carb menu item. Another popular item for those wanting a low-carb meal is the I Can’t Believe It’s Not Pasta Carbonera Chicken. This delicious dish is simply chicken smothered in Carbonera sauce. For a low-carb dinner that doesn’t taste low-carb, stop by Crazy About You Restaurant and relax with your food while watching the waves.

Clove Mediterranean Kitchen

195 S.E. 3rd Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

(786) 717-6788

www.clovekitchen.com Clove Mediterranean Kitchen’s build-your-own menu allows customers to choose what items they want on the plate. Many of the items on the menu are low-carb items, so customers can enjoy any mix of low-carb items they may be interested in trying. Just choose a base item, add a dip or spread, pick out a meat or vegetable, add a topping, and finish it off with your choice of seven different salad dressings. The wide variety of healthy, low carb items on the menu at this restaurant make it the perfect place to stop for health-conscious consumers.



Hot & Soul

3045 N. Federal Highway, Suite 60B

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

(754) 206-2155

www.hotandsoul.com While the menu items at Hot & Soul are not low-carb, there are low-carb options available. By making a simple phone call to the restaurant before your visit, you will be able to request a menu item be prepared in a manner that makes it low-carb. the staff at Hot & Soul will do their best to prepare your low-carb item to your liking. So, while the rest of your party enjoys their menu choices, you can savor the deliciousness of your low-carb dish. This restaurant is a very popular place so there may be a short wait for a space at a table. Related: Mediterranean Diet Tops List Of ‘Livable’ Diets



Burrito San

119 S.E. 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 533-1288

www.burritosan.com Burrito San’s Mt Fuji roll is both huge and delicious. Simply have the ingredients put on some lettuce to turn this fabulous food item into a low-carb meal that will fill you up and leave your hungry feeling satisfied. The Mt. Fuji is made with raw sashimi, tuna, wontons, avocado, Masago caviar, greens, scallions, cucumber pickles, and topped with a mango sauce. Many of the items on Burrito San’s menu can be turned into low-carb meals by avoiding the roll and the wontons. But the Mt. Fuji roll, without the roll, is one of the most popular items on the menu.