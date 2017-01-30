Work Week Starts With A Chill Then A Warmup

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The rain is gone after a wet and cool Sunday some chillier temperatures are going to hang around for another day. Monday’s early morning temperatures dipped down into the upper 40s and low 50s in a few inland area throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. It was cool even down across the Keys with upper 50s and low 60s.

There’s plenty of sunshine and a pleasant breeze Monday afternoon but keep those jackets and sweaters close. Monday night, it’s going to get even chillier with clear skies and lows falling to mostly upper 40s and low 50s. That’s not even close to the record low for Tuesday’s date which was 32-degrees in 1966.

The normal low for this time of year is 60 degrees.

Tuesday, highs will be milder with low in the mid 70s. The slight warming trend continues mid to late week with lows back in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s due to high pressure forecast to build in over the next few days.