Trump Signs Order “Massively” Reducing Government Regulation For Businesses

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday aimed at “massively” cutting regulations for large and small businesses.
The president was surrounded by small business leaders as he signed the order in the Oval Office.
Trump says that the order is aimed at “cutting regulations massively for small business.”
He says it will be the “biggest such act that our country has ever seen.”
Earlier, White House officials called the directive a “one in, two out” plan. It requires government agencies requesting a new regulation to identify two regulations they will cut from their own departments.
