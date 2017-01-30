Police Step Up Patrols After 6 Killed At Quebec Mosque

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — Police in New York City are stepping up patrols around mosques after a deadly shooting at a Canada Mosque.

The New York Police Department issued a statement Sunday night saying Critical Response Command personnel have been “assigned to extended tour coverage” at certain mosques.

The department says it’s monitoring the situation in Quebec City.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City is praying for the people of Canada and that “we must stand together.” He’s urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant.

Quebec police say six people were killed and eight others wounded in the shooting. Two suspects have been arrested.

Authorities in Canada are trying to figure out what led to the deadly shooting.

The nation’s Prime Minister is calling the incident a terror attack.

“Quebec City today has been hit by terrorism. Hard to believe in such a peaceful, beautiful city that such a thing could happen but it has happened obviously,” said Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard.

On Sunday night, authorities in Quebec blocked off the area around the city’s Islamic Cultural Center as emergency crews carried away victims on stretchers.

The president of the mosque, who was not inside at the time, said several people were killed when multiple gunmen opened fire on worshippers during evening prayers. He said an estimated 60 to 100 people may have been there at the time.

As the investigation continues into the attack, Quebec officials have called for solidarity rallies across the city Monday.

