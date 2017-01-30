NBA Names Heat’s Dion Waiters Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

January 30, 2017
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat have been on an impressive run over the past two weeks, reeling off seven consecutive wins.

A big part of Miami’s success has been the play of guard Dion Waiters, who has come on strong after missing 20 games due to injury earlier this season.

The NBA recognized Waiters on Monday, naming him the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Waiters helped lead Miami to a 4-0 record during the week of January 23r d to the 29t h, building on the Heat’s seven game win streak which is the NBA’s current longest streak.

Last week Waiters averaged 23.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 48 percent from three-point range.

Currently Waiters has scored at least 17 points in five consecutive games, the second-longest such streak of his career.

This marks the 54th time in Heat franchise history that a player has earned Player of the Week honors.

It’s the first time Waiters has been named NBA Player of the Week during his four-year career.

